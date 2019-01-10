Six Weeks Out, The Oscars Plan To Have No Host For The First Time In 30 Years

After Kevin Hart was hired and almost immediately relieved of his duties as host of the 91st Academy Awards, the Academy was left with a problem...who will now step into host?

Well it turns out hosting the Academy Awards isn't as desirable a position as most would think, and with less than two months until the ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Though Ellen DeGeneres has called for Hart to regain the position as host, the 39-year-old comedian seems to have no interest in taking the reigns anymore.

So with six weeks until the ceremony, and no host in sight, the Academy has decided, for now, that the show will have no host, a first for the event since the 61st Awards show in 1989. Instead of a singular host, a series of "A-listers" will present various segments throughout the night, and the segments that would have primarily featured Hart will instead feature skits that rely heavily on music featuring most-likely nominees Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Dolly Parton, according to Variety.

Unfortunately, the last time the Academy Awards had no host, the show began with a musical number featuring Rob Lowe and Snow White that has been heavily criticized and widely mocked.

The 91st Academy Awards are set to air February 24th from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Via HuffPost