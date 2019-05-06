'The Situation' Reunites With "Jersey Shore" Castmates And Posts First Photos From Jail

Jersey Shore's Michael Sorrentino is in the middle of his eight-month jail sentence.

Better known as "The Situation," Sorrentino is serving time at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York for tax evasion. Despite being locked away, The Situation is keeping his social media profile active and thriving.

A couple of days ago, we got our first look at Sorrentino in jail, after he posted a few photos on his Instagram. Last Friday, he was paid a visit from his wife Laura, along with his Jersey Shore castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. Sorrentino captioned the series of photos, "Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do."

Since Sorrentino began his sentence in January, he's reportedly answering a ton of fan mail, keeping fans updated on his time behind bars. He's scheduled to be released on September 12, 2019.

Via Page Six