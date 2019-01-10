Sing With Queen With Special "Sing-Along" Screenings Of "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Bohemian Rhapsody took home the Golden Globe for Best Drama at the 76th Golden Globe Awards last Sunday.

Now, you'll have the chance to see the film as it is meant to be seen, by singing the songs right along with the band. Starting tomorrow the 11th, 750 theaters across the country will be holding special screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody, where the lyrics appear on screen as you watch the film and you are encouraged to sing to your heart's content!

Chris Aronson, Fox’s president of domestic distribution, said in a statement, "We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to see this outstanding Golden Globe-winning film featuring Rami Malek’s amazing Golden Globe-winning performance in theaters all over the U.S. and Canada in both its original form and in a never-before-experienced ‘sing-along’ version."

It’s time to break free at a #BohemianRhapsodySingAlong! Special Singalong screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody will be starting in select theaters from January 11! ✨ https://t.co/jsnEagkuh5 pic.twitter.com/PiCspwbe8t — Queen (@QueenWillRock) January 10, 2019

For tickets and information on the closest screening to you, head HERE!

Via Entertainment Weekly