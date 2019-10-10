Sinead O’Connor Set To Tour North America For The First Time In Six Years

It has been a rough last few years for Sinead O’Connor, but the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer is ready to get back to what she does best; performing. O’Connor announced she will be touring North America for the first time in six years. The shows won’t begin until 2020, but tickets go on sale Friday.

Sinead O'Connor hits the road for her first U.S. tour in six years https://t.co/Fdfda63ou7 pic.twitter.com/BJKNBZpHJl — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 9, 2019

After a few year hiatus, Sinead O’Connor returned to the stage last month, when she performed her hit cover ‘Nothing Compare 2 U,’ along with a cover of a song by The Pogues, on Ireland’s ‘The Late Late Show.’ Now she will be heading back to the United States for the first time since 2014. The tour kicks off in Vancouver, before heading to the west coast, Midwest, and finally the east coast.

This is not O’Connor’s first attempt at a comeback. Last year, the singer attempted to do shows in Massachusetts and New Hampshire but had to cancel the shows due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Still, the singer seems determined to make her return, as the dates are set, and tickets officially go on sale on her website Friday. Sadly, O’Connor won’t be making it to DFW on this tour, but if it goes well the singer could add more dates in the future.

Via Rolling Stone