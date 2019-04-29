Sigourney Weaver Surprises High School Students After Performance Of "Alien: The Play"

April 29, 2019
Last month, students at North Bergen High School in New Jersey went viral for their theatric adaption of the 1979 film Alien.

Last Friday, after an encore performance of Alien: The Play, the cast and crew were surprised by Ellen Ripley herself!  Sigourney Weaver greeted that absolutely shocked students saying, "I'm so excited to be here!  I'm representing all the Alien fans from all over the universe... I think what you're doing is so cool and so important."

The play went absolutely viral, enough so that Alien director Ridley Scott personally donated $5,000 to make sure the students were able to conduct the encore performance last Friday.

