Sigourney Weaver Surprises High School Students After Performance Of "Alien: The Play"

Last month, students at North Bergen High School in New Jersey went viral for their theatric adaption of the 1979 film Alien.

Wow! How terrifying is this Xeno costume from the North Bergen Alien play?! pic.twitter.com/VhcmnRAH2l — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019

Last Friday, after an encore performance of Alien: The Play, the cast and crew were surprised by Ellen Ripley herself! Sigourney Weaver greeted that absolutely shocked students saying, "I'm so excited to be here! I'm representing all the Alien fans from all over the universe... I think what you're doing is so cool and so important."

Sigourney Weaver visiting the NBHS cast and crew at their encore performance of Alien after national media recognition was unbelievable!! #alien #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/2UXL0v1H3X — Nicholas J. Sacco (@NicholasJSacco) April 27, 2019

Look who stopped by North Bergen High to visit the spectacular cast of Alien: The Play. Thank you, Sigourney Weaver! And thank you, North Bergen High! #AlienDay #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/ObMZh4m4t3 — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019

The play went absolutely viral, enough so that Alien director Ridley Scott personally donated $5,000 to make sure the students were able to conduct the encore performance last Friday.

Video of Alien The Play Full Show North Bergen NJ High School 4K

Via CNET