It's called Shrek Retold, and it's brilliant.

200 fans of the original animated classic have created a shot-for-shot "reimagined" remake of the original. To say the least, it's weird, fun, creative and sometimes slightly disturbing. It's up to you to decide which one!

Here it is (in its full hour and-a-half glory!):

Video of Shrek Retold

