Shinedown Leaves Young Fan Speechless After Surprising Him With A Stage-Used Guitar

At last weekend’s Welcome to Rockville music festival, Kale and his mother Jillian received the opportunity to watch Shinedown from the side of the stage.

They had been chosen from a meet-and-great experience with the band, and little did they know the surprises wouldn’t end there.

As the set was winding down, Kale and Jillian were greeted by guitarist Zach Myers who gifted Kale the guitar he was just playing minutes earlier.

Needless to say, both mother and son were quite shocked.

Video of Shinedown Give Young Fan the Best Surprise

Shinedown are currently on the road, and head to Dallas May 26 for a performance at Dos Equis Pavillion!

Via Loudwire