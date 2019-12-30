Sharon Stone Is Calling Out The Bumble Dating App After Her Account Was Reported Fake
The 61 Year Old Actress Took To Social Media To Prove It Was Really Her
Dating can be a pretty awkward experience, no matter what the scenario is. This is why dating apps have become more popular than ever. Thanks to apps like Tinder and Bumble, a date is just a swipe away, unless of course you’re a celebrity. Sharon Stone took to twitter over the weekend to complain that her Bumble account was deactivated after users kept reporting it fake.
I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. ----— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019
Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!
Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? ----♀️
Don’t shut me out of the hive --
It seems seeing Sharon Stone’s picture pop up on the dating app caused many to believe it was a fake account. However, according to the 61 year old ‘Basic Instinct’ actress, the account was indeed hers. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive,” the actress said in her post.
December 30, 2019
Stone later posted again, this time showing a screen shot of her blocked account. Of course, this led to many fans reaching out to Stone and asking for a date. It is unknown if her account is back up, but for bumble rival, Tinder, they must be thrilled with the news.
Via Insider