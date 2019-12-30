Sharon Stone Is Calling Out The Bumble Dating App After Her Account Was Reported Fake

Dating can be a pretty awkward experience, no matter what the scenario is. This is why dating apps have become more popular than ever. Thanks to apps like Tinder and Bumble, a date is just a swipe away, unless of course you’re a celebrity. Sharon Stone took to twitter over the weekend to complain that her Bumble account was deactivated after users kept reporting it fake.

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. ----

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? ----‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive -- — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

It seems seeing Sharon Stone’s picture pop up on the dating app caused many to believe it was a fake account. However, according to the 61 year old ‘Basic Instinct’ actress, the account was indeed hers. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive,” the actress said in her post.

Stone later posted again, this time showing a screen shot of her blocked account. Of course, this led to many fans reaching out to Stone and asking for a date. It is unknown if her account is back up, but for bumble rival, Tinder, they must be thrilled with the news.

