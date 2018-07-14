Florida Beaches Closed After Two Injured In Shark Attacks

Officials in Fernandina Beach, Florida aren't taking any chances: they've closed their beaches after two people were bitten by shark(s) within 1-mile (and just a few minutes) of one another. A 17-year-old boy and 30-year-old man were hospitalized after the attacks. Luckily, the injuries were not life-threatening.

The man apparently attempted to kick the shark out of the way while he was heading back to shore.

Double-red flags posted at beach enterances now read, "Water closed to public, due to potentially dangerous marine life."

Source: Fox News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!