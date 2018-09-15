Swimmer Killed In Shark Attack On Cape Cod

Cape Cod's Newcomb Hollow Beach is currently closed after 26-year-old Arthur Medici died tragically following a shark attack this afternoon.

The swimmer was apparently boogie boarding when the shark approached: it was still aggressively attacking as Medici's friend dragged him to shore. The victim later died at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

Experts say it's the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts in more than 80 years.

It's not the first attack this season, though: a 61-year-old man fought off a shark not 4 miles away from this location.

Source: TMZ

