“Shallow” Tops Billboard Hot 100 For First Time Ever

“Shallow” had never charted higher than fifth on Billboard’s famed Hot 100 list.

That is, until this next.

For the week ending in March 9, the duet from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper holds the top position, gaining a massive resurgence after the song’s win for “Best Original Song” at the 91st Academy Awards.

Video of Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow (From A Star Is Born/Live From The Oscars)

This is Gags’s fourth Number One hit, and obviously, Cooper’s first. With “Shallow,” Cooper now has more Number One hit songs than Bruce Springsteen James Brown, Backstreet Boys, Sheryl Crowe, Chaka Khan, Bob Dylan, Creedence Clearwater Revival, MC Hammer, and New Edition.

I can’t believe the soundtrack and “Shallow” are number one this week -- I couldn’t be more proud of this film and the entire team behind it. Thank u so much. -- https://t.co/CfmmNSH1P8 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 5, 2019

Plus, Cooper’s Grammy win earlier in the year for “Pop Duo/Group Performance” means he has more Grammys than artists Fleetwood Mac and Bob Marley!

Via Indie Wire