Shakira Charged With Tax Evasion In Spain, Government Says She Owes $16 Million

Her hips don’t lie, but Spanish authorities believe her accountants might.

Pop star Shakira is being accused by the Spanish government of tax evasion, for a period of time between 2012 and 2014. Authorities believe that even though her place of residence was listed elsewhere, Shakira was taking up permanent residence in Spain, and avoided paying taxes. People who spend more than six months inside the country are considered residents for tax purposes.

Sources close to the singer deny she was living in the country full-time, though authorities argue that she was spending most of the time with her partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, who plays for FC Barcelona, and only traveled abroad for official commitments.

Officials are seeking the unpaid tax bill generated from her entire global income, and not just the money she made in Spain. The government is currently seeking $16.3 million from the singer.

A magistrate will soon decided whether there is enough evidence to begin a trial.

Via BBC