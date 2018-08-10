Shake Shack Coming Soon To The Fort Worth Stockyards!

Tarrant County get those mouths watering, you're finally getting a Shake Shack.

The popular East Coast burger chain popped up three locations in North Texas, but two are in Dallas and one is in Plano. As part of Fort Worth's planned improvements for the Stockyards' Exchange Avenue, Shake Shack will open its first location in Tarrant County, along with a new hotel and a complete renovation of the historic horse and mule barns.

Known for its burgers and crinkle-cut French fries, Shake Shack also serves hot dogs, beer, wine, and frozen custards.

Along with Shake Shack, the Stockyards renovation will also include the addition of Hotel Drover, a new boutique hotel at the end of Mule Alley's planned street of shops, eateries, creative office spaces, and live-entertainment venues.

A spokesperson fort Shake Shack said the restaurant has plans to open in late 2018.

Via Culture Map