Seth Rogen Recently Made A Hilarious Alexa Discovery And Shared It With His Fans

Seth Rogen has made a name for himself making comedy movies that heavily use jokes that some may find a bit inappropriate. However, the actor recently proved that these types of jokes are heavily embedded in his sense of humor no matter what. As seen in a video shared by Rogen on twitter, he recently discovered his Alexa can fart on command, and the joke is clearly right up Rogen’s alley.

I don’t necessarily trust my Alexa to not eavesdrop on me and sell my secrets to advertisers, but I think I just found what I’m gonna be doing for the next few weeks: pic.twitter.com/PEOCCRNdnd — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 27, 2020

In the video, Rogen asked his Alexa home assistant to fart, before getting a few surprise options from the Amazon virtual assistant. “I don’t necessarily trust my Alexa to not eavesdrop on me and sell my secrets to advertisers, but I think I just found what I’m gonna be doing for the next few weeks,” Rogen captioned the post. The 48 second long video shows off a number of flatulence sounds Alexa has to offer.

...and this guy was my boss. --‍♂️ — Jacob Tremblay (@JacobTremblay) March 27, 2020

Siri is too classy for this unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/DtEllzzvSc — The Fearless Blogger (@faryl) March 27, 2020

Two words - Farty Party. Our toddlers live for it. — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) March 27, 2020

The video quickly went viral, and while some were a bit disturbed, most of Rogen’s followers got exactly what they expect the comedian to be post. Hopefully, Amazon comes up with some more slightly inappropriate effects for their home assistant to help keep people busy.

Via Comic Book Resources