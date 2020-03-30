Seth Rogen Recently Made A Hilarious Alexa Discovery And Shared It With His Fans

As Seen In The Video Posted To Rogen’s Twitter, Alexa Can Make Fart Noises On Command

March 30, 2020
JT
Seth Rogen has made a name for himself making comedy movies that heavily use jokes that some may find a bit inappropriate. However, the actor recently proved that these types of jokes are heavily embedded in his sense of humor no matter what. As seen in a video shared by Rogen on twitter, he recently discovered his Alexa can fart on command, and the joke is clearly right up Rogen’s alley.

In the video, Rogen asked his Alexa home assistant to fart, before getting a few surprise options from the Amazon virtual assistant. “I don’t necessarily trust my Alexa to not eavesdrop on me and sell my secrets to advertisers, but I think I just found what I’m gonna be doing for the next few weeks,” Rogen captioned the post. The 48 second long video shows off a number of flatulence sounds Alexa has to offer.

The video quickly went viral, and while some were a bit disturbed, most of Rogen’s followers got exactly what they expect the comedian to be post. Hopefully, Amazon comes up with some more slightly inappropriate effects for their home assistant to help keep people busy.

Via Comic Book Resources

