Seth Meyers' Wife Gives Birth To Second Child In Lobby Of Their Apartment

Seth Meyers was a little late to work Monday morning.

The Late Night host, along with his wife Alexi Ashe, welcomed his second child into the world Sunday afternoon, though his newborn son, Axel decided not to wait for his folks to make it to the hospital. Axel was born on the floor in the lobby of their apartment building in New York City. In fact, the NYFD arrived to their building just after Axel did! They were able to safely cut the chord, and neighbors warmed towels up for the couple to make sure he was warm before help arrived. Meyers told his audience at Monday's taping, "I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, ‘We’re about to have a baby — we’re having a baby — we had a baby.'"

You will want to stay up for Late Night with @sethmeyers tonight if you like crazy true emotional hilarious stories about babies being born via firemen. pic.twitter.com/63GdRiEb0G — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) April 10, 2018

As he spoke of his wife, Meyers began to choke up. Fighting back the tears, he joked with the crowd, "I’m getting choked up thinking about how brave I was."

Video of Seth Is a Dad! Again!

Axel Strahl, whose middle name honors Ashe’s grandparents who met in a hospital in Austria the day after they were liberated from a concentration camp, joins brother Ashe Olson who was born in March 2016.

Via People