Sesame Street Introduces Its First Homeless Muppet

Next year, Sesame Street will air its, amazingly 50th season, and still, the groundbreaking show continues to break barriers and hit milestones.

Lily is a pink Muppet with multicolored braids, who was first introduced in 2011 to introduce children to the topic of food insecurity. This week, Lily confided to human character Sofia that she and her family have lost their home, making Lily the first homeless Muppet in Sesame Street’s history.

Video of A Rainbow Kind of Day

Sherrie Westin, president of global impact and philanthropy at Sesame Workshop, said, “We know children experiencing homelessness are often caught up in a devastating cycle of trauma — the lack of affordable housing, poverty, domestic violence, or other trauma that caused them to lose their home, the trauma of actually losing their home, and the daily trauma of the uncertainty and insecurity of being homeless. We want to help disrupt that cycle by comforting children, empowering them, and giving them hope for the future. We want them to know that they are not alone and home is more than a house or an apartment — home is wherever the love lives.”

