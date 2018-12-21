Service Dog Receives Honorary Degree When Handler Graduates College

Brittany Hawley received her Master's Degree from Clarkson University over the weekend, and as she made her way across the stage, she was joined by another graduate who was also receiving a degree.

Griffin is a 4-year-old service who assisted Hawley as she earned her degree in occupational therapy, so the university only thought it right Griffin receive some sort of special recognition, too. He was with her every step of the way, including assisting her while she took care of patients during an internship. Clarkson University's board of trustees honored Griffin for his "extraordinary effort, steadfast commitment and diligent dedication to the well-being and student success" of Hawley.

Having attended 100 percent of the classes together, a service dog was granted the honorary diploma along with his owner by Clarkson University in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/xs4Z9krpBc — ShanghaiEye (@ShanghaiEye) December 19, 2018

Hawley pushed for Griffin to graduate right alongside her, and wants future employers to know they are a package deal. She said, "I couldn't participate in anything without him. I'm so used to him being there."

Via Fox News