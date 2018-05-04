Serial Pooper At New Jersey High School Found To Be Superintendent From Rival District

For weeks, officials at Holmdel High School have seen a disturbing amount of feces appear on their football field.

Really, any amount is disturbing, but every morning for weeks led school administration to set up surveillance on the fields, to hopefully catch the group of students who were committing such a heinous and disgusting act.

But they did not catch students. No, they found the serial pooper was Thomas Traglini, a 42-year-old man, who also happens to be the Superintendent of a rival school district. Traglini lives about three miles away from Holmdel, part of Holmdel Township Public Schools, though he oversees the nearby Kenliworth Public Schools system. He made a run at Holmdel High School part of his routine every morning. Along with pooping on their football field, too.

Caught in the act: Police say New Jersey school's mystery pooper was superintendent https://t.co/s4DhoUsdDR pic.twitter.com/w8ugXXvnLd — KCCI News (@KCCINews) May 4, 2018

Police arrested Traglini just before 6am Monday and are charging him with defecating in public, lewdness, and littering in connection to the pooping problem. They still don't know why exactly Traglini was pooping on the football field. He was granted a paid leave of absence. from his nearly $150,000 a year job.

Via NY Post