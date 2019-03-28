Senior Dog Gets “Seeing-Eye Puppy” After Going Blind

11-year-old Golden Retriever Charlie unfortunately lost both of his eyes after a bout with glaucoma.

The senior dog needed some companionship, so his humans, Chelsea and Adam Stipe, adopted Maverick, a 4-month-old golden retriever to provide Charlie the support and friendship he needed. Though Charlie was initially skeptical, the two have become practically inseparable. In fact, Maverick has become Charlie’s “seeing-eye-puppy” of sorts, placing toys in front of him when they were lost, and even guiding him on walks.

Video of Blind Love: Golden Retriever Gets His Own &#039;Seeing-Eye&#039; Puppy | NBC10 Philadelphia

Chelsea told NBC of her pups’ friendship, “They’re both pretty crazy and special. They’re definitely our entertainment.”

We love them!

Via Fox News