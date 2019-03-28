Senior Dog Gets “Seeing-Eye Puppy” After Going Blind
11-year-old Golden Retriever Charlie unfortunately lost both of his eyes after a bout with glaucoma.
The senior dog needed some companionship, so his humans, Chelsea and Adam Stipe, adopted Maverick, a 4-month-old golden retriever to provide Charlie the support and friendship he needed. Though Charlie was initially skeptical, the two have become practically inseparable. In fact, Maverick has become Charlie’s “seeing-eye-puppy” of sorts, placing toys in front of him when they were lost, and even guiding him on walks.
Chelsea told NBC of her pups’ friendship, “They’re both pretty crazy and special. They’re definitely our entertainment.”
We love them!
Hello there! Charlie and Maverick here. Just a couple of happy pups. Charlie is almost 11 years old and Maverick is 4 months old. Charlie had glaucoma which led to his double enucleation (both eyes removed). Now, Maverick is here to help Charlie around and Charlie is trying to teach Maverick manners. -- definitely a work in progress.
