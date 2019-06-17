Semi Truck Carrying 40,000 Pounds Of Bees Crashes And Overturns On Highway

A semi truck carrying 40,000 pounds of bees from California to North Dakota crashed earlier last week.

The truck overturned on a rural highway near Bozeman, Montana. Luckily, the driver and his passenger escaped the incident without injury. Despite the truck overturning, Hyalite assistant fire chief Brian Nickolay estimates that only a quarter of the estimated 133 million bees on the truck actually escaped. He says “only,” but doesn't that mean around 33,250,000 bees escaped?

Video of Fewer than 1,000 bees lost out of millions on truck that crashed in Bozeman

Despite the escaped bees, and relenting that there is still a chance some people will be stung, Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Pat McLaughlin believes there is no immediate risk to the public safety.

Via CNN