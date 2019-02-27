Selma Blair Gives First Interview Since Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Last August, actress Selma Blair revealed publicly that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

A couple of days before her first public appearance at the 91st Academy Awards, Blair sat down for her first interview since the diagnosis, and spoke with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. Blair's speech at points was slurred and slowed, due to a symptom of MS known as spasmodic dysphonia. But she wanted to proceed with the interview during this flair up to show "what being in the middle of an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis is like."

Blair described her prognosis as "strangely amazing," revealing doctors have said she could have 90% of her abilities back within the year.

Via Entertainment Tonight