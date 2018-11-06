Selfie Attempt At Museum Accidentally Damages Original Salvador Dali Art

A group of women in Russia learned that sometimes it’s best just to appreciate life in the moment, rather than through your cell phone.

The ladies were taking in the sites and exhibits at the International Arts Center Main Avenue when they got a little too close to some of the pieces. A structure carrying two works of art, a Francisco Goya etching from the Los Caprichos series, and a Salvador Dali's interpretation of it. An employee of the art center told TASS, a Russian news agency, “Goya's work had its frame and glass broken. As far as Dali's artwork is concerned, apart from shattered frame and protective glass, it also suffered damage to the picture itself.”

Irina Volk, the official representative of the Russian Interior Ministry, said the police were notified of the accident, but refused to open a case against the group of women.

Via CNN