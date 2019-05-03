Selena Gomez Launches New Swimwear Line That Helps Hide Surgical Scars
Selena Gomez has been taking a break from social media for a while now. She recently stepped into the spotlight again while at Coachella. Now the singer/actress has announced a new line of swimsuits that are already turning heads.
Krahs, a swimwear company founded by Gomez's friend Theresa Marie Mingus, just released a collection of swimsuits that Selena designed herself. The swimsuits feature high-waist lines and come complete with a belt; they were designed to help conceal surgical scars. The Selena designed swimwear starts at just $50 and comes in red and black.
Working with Selena was a dream come true! Her dedication has always inspired me and working with her to design her suit was no exception.
Gomez has had experience in the last couple of years dealing with new scars. Back in 2017, Selena had undergone a kidney transplant with her friend, actress Francia Raisa.
Selena and Theresa unveiled the new collection with a series of short videos on Instagram. You can check them out down below.
I wanted Selena to interview me because I know she’s amazing at getting people to speak their truth! What these videos don’t show are the amount of times we had to stop because we were laughing too hard. Or because she asked a question that I wasn’t sure I wanted to open up about. But the people who know you best, who have seen you when you’ve just wanted to hide, are the people who end up challenging you to be the most authentic version of yourself possible. I’d rather talk about the times I’ve jumped into the pool wearing my shark onesie than the times I’ve felt defeated or insecure. It’s easy to only show the good times than it is to be honest about the bad. Krahs is a manifestation of both. The lows taught me about gratitude and patience. The highs taught me to not take anything for granted. And having one of my best friends alongside me is the cherry on top of the perfect wave ;)
