Selena Gomez Launches New Swimwear Line That Helps Hide Surgical Scars

Selena Gomez has been taking a break from social media for a while now. She recently stepped into the spotlight again while at Coachella. Now the singer/actress has announced a new line of swimsuits that are already turning heads.

Krahs, a swimwear company founded by Gomez's friend Theresa Marie Mingus, just released a collection of swimsuits that Selena designed herself. The swimsuits feature high-waist lines and come complete with a belt; they were designed to help conceal surgical scars. The Selena designed swimwear starts at just $50 and comes in red and black.

Gomez has had experience in the last couple of years dealing with new scars. Back in 2017, Selena had undergone a kidney transplant with her friend, actress Francia Raisa.

Selena and Theresa unveiled the new collection with a series of short videos on Instagram. You can check them out down below.

Via: Seventeen