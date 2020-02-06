The First Trailer For ‘Spiral,’ Chris Rock’s Reboot Of The ‘Saw’ Franchise, Is Finally Here

For years it was almost exclusively horror movies that had a constant flow of reboots and sequels. However, now that Hollywood is full of projects being brought back to life, it only made sense to bring back on of the most successful horror franchises in history. Chris Rock has teamed up with Lionsgate to reboot the ‘Saw’ franchise, and the first trailer was released this week.

Chris Rock - Samuel L. Jackson - Max Minghella - Marisol Nichols - IN THEATERS MAY 15th @saw #spiral pic.twitter.com/5kWoP7Vqfu — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) February 5, 2020

Many were surprised to hear Chris Rock’s name attached to this project, but the comedian not only stars in the film, but came up with the story as well. Starting alongside Rock is Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella. “A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in ‘Spiral,’ the terrifying new chapter from the book of ‘Saw,’” reads the film’s official synopsis.

All i needed Samuel L. Sayin MF in a teaser and im in — KhalBone -- ------ (@BoneNyou918) February 5, 2020

So so so so hyped for #Spiral: From the Book of Saw and it will be a stone cold masterpiece. — Averie :|| 214 (@averie69) February 5, 2020

‘Spiral’ will be the first film in the ‘Saw’ series since 2017’s ‘Jigsaw.’ The film will be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who wrote and directed 2005’s ‘Saw II’ and directed sequels ‘Saw III’ and ‘Saw IV.’ Based on reaction from the film’s first trailer, fans can’t wait to see what this chapter has in store.

Via Indie Wire