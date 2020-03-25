Museum Put Security Guard In Charge Of Their Social Media And The Internet Loves It

There is a new social media star on the internet and its someone absolutely no one expected. With the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City currently closed, their head of security has been given a new duty; managing the museums social media accounts. His posts have quickly gone viral, but mainly for his lack of internet savviness.

Tim, the security guard, seems to be enjoying his new job of running their social media accounts, even if he is learning on the job. “I'm new to social media but excited to share what I am told is called 'content' on all of The Cowboy's what I am told are 'platforms' including the Twitter, the Facebook, and the Instagram,” Tim wrote in his first post. Since then, his posts have included plenty of mistakes such as; the word “hashtag” being written out, and a picture of a clock after being told to post a TikTok.

This is the hat and eyepatch the Duke wore in the movie True Grit. They are part of our Exhibition about the 2 True Grit. Lots of interesting props and clothes. I’m told I can’t try it on. Hashtag John Wayne. Lucas, my grandson, told me to use hashtags. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/yNO3RP4uA4 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 17, 2020

Thanks for all the tips, Friends. Realize I have been doing the hashtags wrong. I need to use that pound sign from the phone. I’m learning! Here’s his costume from True Grit from 1969 courtesy of John Wayne Enterprises. #HashtagJohnWayne Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/AZu7EidGu2 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Someone suggested I post a Tick Tock. It's from our Warhol and The West Exhibition.

Roy Rogers Alarm Clock c 1951 from The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; Founding Collection, Contribution The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc TC526.36 #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/FTz9Gp5bZH — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 21, 2020

While this probably isn’t what most on the internet are used to, Tim has quickly become a social media star, with many commenters giving him advice on how to fit in on the internet. Luckily for Tim, his grandson is helping too, so he should be an expert in no time.

Via CNN