Museum Put Security Guard In Charge Of Their Social Media And The Internet Loves It

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum Has Gone Viral Thanks To Their Security Guard, Tim

March 25, 2020
JT On Air
JT
Security_Guard

AndreyPopov

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Humor
JT
Random & Odd News

There is a new social media star on the internet and its someone absolutely no one expected. With the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City currently closed, their head of security has been given a new duty; managing the museums social media accounts. His posts have quickly gone viral, but mainly for his lack of internet savviness.

Hello Friends, my name is Tim and I am the head of security for The Cowboy. I have been asked to take on the additional duty of social media management while the museum is closed. I’m new to social media but excited to share what I am told is called “content” on all of The Cowboy’s what I am told are “platforms” including the Twitter, the Facebook, and the Instagram. My team and I will also continue to protect and monitor the museum and grounds. Thanks, Tim We are required to smile in our official photos. Send.

A post shared by National Cowboy Museum (@nationalcowboymuseum) on

Tim, the security guard, seems to be enjoying his new job of running their social media accounts, even if he is learning on the job. “I'm new to social media but excited to share what I am told is called 'content' on all of The Cowboy's what I am told are 'platforms' including the Twitter, the Facebook, and the Instagram,” Tim wrote in his first post. Since then, his posts have included plenty of mistakes such as; the word “hashtag” being written out, and a picture of a clock after being told to post a TikTok.

While this probably isn’t what most on the internet are used to, Tim has quickly become a social media star, with many commenters giving him advice on how to fit in on the internet. Luckily for Tim, his grandson is helping too, so he should be an expert in no time.

Via CNN

Tags: 
National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum
Oklahoma
security guard
funny
viral