Secret Door In School Bathroom Reveals Hidden Shrine To Danny DeVito

Purchase College in New York has a secret hidden within its bathroom walls.

Behind a paper towel dispenser lay a secret room few know about. At least, only a few knew about it before this went absolutely viral.

A hole in a bathroom where a paper towel dispenser used to be located reveals a hidden room marked with graffiti that contains a makeshift secret shine to actor Danny DeVito. A smiling Danny DeVito cutout rests in the corner, and it is surrounded by notes, packs of cigarettes, and a headshot of the man himself.

Hole in a school bathroom that leads to a cavernous shrine to Danny devito pic.twitter.com/Xsdg22IxzL — FREE PANERA (@pisslorde) November 11, 2018

Handwritten instructions tell visitors of the shrine to “Leave An Offering for Our Lord and Savior Danny DeVito, Patron Saint of Trash Men.”

@DannyDeVito yo. My college has a secret room that worships you. Come visit!!!!!!!!! SUNY Purchase come through -me and my friends pic.twitter.com/6HMqr85HQx — Kait (@terreeslavie) October 10, 2018

When the school found out about the shrine, not only did they seem to tolerate it, they've accepted it as part of itself. They even extended an offer to DeVito to visit!

We'd like to say we're surprised, but our students are well known for their creativity and sense of humor. @DannyDeVito we'd love to welcome you on campus to meet your super fans. https://t.co/DqHoN9lCSu — PurchaseCollege SUNY (@SUNY_Purchase) November 14, 2018

Via Westchester Magazine