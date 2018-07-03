Sears Closing 78 Stores In September: 3 In DFW

Sears is having a tough time.

Over the last year, their stock has dropped 70%; 16% in June. Because of this, the company has released an updated list of the 78 stores they're closing in September. It sounds like liquidation sales are going to start in 10 stores as soon as next week.

So what does this mean to Dallas-Fort Worth?

We're going to be losing the following stores come early September:

Sears at Golden Triangle Mall in Denton

Sears at 1800 Green Oaks Road in Fort Worth

Sears at 2401 South Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville

To see the full list of stores closing around the United States, click here.

Source: Market Watch

