Sealed Nintendo Video Game From 1987 Could Sell For $10,000 At Dallas Auction

A Nevada man was in the attic of his childhood home when he came across an old video game.

Scott Amos found Kid Icarus in its original seal, still in the J.C. Penney bag where it was purchased, and still with the original receipt from three decades earlier.

The price of the game at the time of purchase was listed as $38.45. The man thought he would get at least a couple hundred bucks for it at auction.

He was just a little off.

Valarie McLeckie, video game consignment director at Heritage Auctions, says that Kid Icarus is one of the hardest Nintendo games to find sealed. In fact, there are thought to be fewer than ten in existence today.

McLeckie said, “To find a sealed copy 'in the wild,' so to speak, not to mention one in such a nice condition and one with such transparent provenance, is both an unusual and rather historic occurrence. We feel that the provenance will add a significant premium for serious collectors.”

Now up for auction, the game, if sold as expected, could net Amos $10,000, of which the family is planning to split and have some fun with.

He said, “I have an older sister, too. We're splitting (the proceeds) 50-50. We're going to do a Disney World vacation next month.”

Via NBC DFW