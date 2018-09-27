Annoyed Seal Slaps Kayaker In The Face With An Octopus

Before we begin, we just want to make it clear we 100% stand behind the seal in the situation.

Kyle Mulinder was kayaking with some friends off the coast of Kaikoura in New Zealand when the group came upon a New Zealand fur seal, an animal in the same family as a sea lion. Mulinder is a self described "GoPro content creator," and that probably set the fur seal off because he surfaced and proceeded to slap Mulinder in the face with an octopus.

Now, realistically this might just be a common way this fellas get rid of octopus, and Mulinder just happened to be in the way. He told Yahoo 7 he and his friends had been watching the seal and octopus fighting for a while, but of course, he didn't expect anything like that to happen. He said, "He thrashed it in mid fight and my face happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. I was like, 'Mate, what just happened?' It was weird because it happened so fast but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face like 'dum dum dum.'"

Via Huffington Post