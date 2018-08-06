Navy Seals Training On Beach Joined By Actual Seal

August 6, 2018
Military training of any kind isn't typically the type of place you're bound to find a lot of laughter, but you can't help but crack a smile at this.

A group of Navy Seals was training on the beach when they were suddenly joined by a surprise extra member.  He moved with the grace and poise of a Seal, because it was an actual seal!  He flopped along the beach as the group ran into the water, and he joined them!

It's like their spirit animal has come to guide them on their journey!

