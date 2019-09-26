Dustin ‘Screech’ Diamond Agrees To Fight Viral Bagel Boss Guy In Celebrity Boxing Match

When someone’s fifteen minutes of fame are up, all they want is a few more minutes to shine. That’s where celebrity boxing comes in, as it has given former celebrities and viral stars the chance to stay relevant. In the latest grasp of fame, former ‘Saved By The Bell’ star, Dustin ‘Screech’ Diamond, has agreed to fight the viral sensation, Bagel Boss Guy, after former MLB player, Lenny Dykstra backed out of the fight last minute. You can’t make this stuff up.

Dustin 'Screech' Diamond Fighting 'Bagel Guy' in Celeb Boxing, Replacing Lenny Dykstra https://t.co/wHrUeBoZAg — TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2019

Chris Morgan, better known as the Bagel Boss guy, gained notoriety recently after he posted a video of himself getting into a fight at a Bagel Boss store over his small stature, and self-described lack of respect from women. After getting knocked out in the video, Morgan wanted to prove his fighting abilities, and went out to set up a celebrity boxing match. Originally Morgan as set to fight former baseball player, Lenny Dykstra, but the former MLB star was forced to back out, leaving promoters searching for a new opponent.

Screech vs. The Bagel Guy - "Celebrity Boxing"... i might dabble — WestSideStory (@newjerzeynick) September 26, 2019

That tiny lunatic who yelled in a bagel store is “celebrity” boxing Screech in Atlantic City. Guys. What are we doing. — Rich Johannsen (@zombieruckspin) September 25, 2019

For once I hope Screech wins can't stand that bagel dude — Catherine Anthony (@xxxsexyblonde) September 25, 2019

With only a few weeks left until the scheduled fight date, they were able to lock up Dustin Diamond for the fight, who will now take on Bagel Boss guy in Atlantic City on September 28th. Diamond has celebrity fighting experience, but we’ll see if his skill shave held up over time. Taking on the Bagel Boss guy and all his anger should be a difficult task.

