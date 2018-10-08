"The Walking Dead's" Scott Wilson Passes Away At 76

Scott Wilson, best known for his role of "Hershel Greene" on AMC's The Walking Dead has passed away. He was 76 years old.

AMC described Greene as the "emotional core of the show," when announcing his death this past Saturday.

Scott will be remembered as a great actor and an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. pic.twitter.com/cTf4dParo7 — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 7, 2018

Wilson starred on the series from 2011 to 2014. His return to the series was announced just hours before his passing.

Wilson also starred as murderer Robert Hickock in 1967's In Cold Blood, and earned a Golden Globe nomination in 1980 for his performance in The Ninth Configuration.

Via WFAA