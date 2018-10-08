"The Walking Dead's" Scott Wilson Passes Away At 76

October 8, 2018
Scott Wilson, Suit, Red Carpet, Walking Dead

(Photo by Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Scott Wilson, best known for his role of "Hershel Greene" on AMC's The Walking Dead has passed away.  He was 76 years old.

AMC described Greene as the "emotional core of the show," when announcing his death this past Saturday.

Wilson starred on the series from 2011 to 2014.  His return to the series was announced just hours before his passing.  

The best tv dad a girl could ask for. An amazing actor, inspiration, and friend. Love you, Scott. I miss you. RIP ----

A post shared by Emily Kinney (@emmykinney) on

❤️

A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on

Wilson also starred as murderer Robert Hickock in 1967's In Cold Blood, and earned a Golden Globe nomination in 1980 for his performance in The Ninth Configuration.

Via WFAA

