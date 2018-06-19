Scientists Say They Can Recreate Living Dinosaurs In Five Years

The secret lies with chickens.

Dr. Jack Horner inspired the character of Alan Grant, the protagonist of the Jurassic Park films. Horner also acted as a consultant for all four of the films, and he believes in this case, life can reflect art. He believes that we are only five or ten years away from being able to recreate living and breathing dinosaurs. The key is the ability of reverse evolution. Scientists at Harvard and Yale have begun exploring how to reverse evolve chickens, because "of course, birds are dinosaurs," Dr. Horner told People.

His team have been successful in manipulating certain genetics in chicken embryos, and have had some success in reverse-engineering chicken beaks into a velociraptor-like snout. Next up is trying to reverse-engineer wings into hands, which according to Dr. Horner, shouldn't be very difficult. The hardest part, he believes, will be the tail, but recently, the team has been "able to do some things recently that have given us hope that it won't take too long," according to Horner.

Now if we've learned anything from the past twenty five years, it's that this is a very bad idea. But it would be very cool. Let's do it.

Via Newshub