Italian Scientist Given Award For Linking Pizza To A Healthy Diet

Silvano Gallus Took Home An Ig Nobel Prize For His Research

September 26, 2019
JT
JT
Pizza

Romualdo Crissi

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Food
Humor
JT
Random & Odd News
Travel

Most people would eat pizza for every meal if they could, but fear of an unhealthy lifestyle prevents these people from living their dreams. Well, thanks to an Italian scientist, those dreams may soon become reality. Silvano Gallus, an epidemiologist form Milan, was given an award for “collecting evidence that pizza may prevent illness and death if the pizza is made and eaten in Italy.”

Silvano Gallus may not be a household name, but he may soon be after his advanced research in the study of Pizza. Gallus received an Ig Nobel prize, not an actual Nobel Prize, but a tongue-in-cheek award given out by the Annals of Improbable Research magazine. Still, the publication looks for things that spur people’s interest in science, medicine, and technology” for their prizes, and Gallus’ pizza research definitely fits the criteria.

The award ceremony, which took place at Harvard University’s Sanders Theater and drew 1,100 spectators, was full of applause as Silvano Gallus accepted his award. “we found that people who regularly consumed pizza had a decreased risk of digestive cancer and myocardial infarction,” Gallus said during his speech. Thanks to this research, the world can now consume mass amounts of Italian pizza.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Pizza
health
diet
Award
Ig Nobel Prize
funny
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes