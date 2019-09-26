Italian Scientist Given Award For Linking Pizza To A Healthy Diet

Most people would eat pizza for every meal if they could, but fear of an unhealthy lifestyle prevents these people from living their dreams. Well, thanks to an Italian scientist, those dreams may soon become reality. Silvano Gallus, an epidemiologist form Milan, was given an award for “collecting evidence that pizza may prevent illness and death if the pizza is made and eaten in Italy.”

Silvano Gallus may not be a household name, but he may soon be after his advanced research in the study of Pizza. Gallus received an Ig Nobel prize, not an actual Nobel Prize, but a tongue-in-cheek award given out by the Annals of Improbable Research magazine. Still, the publication looks for things that spur people’s interest in science, medicine, and technology” for their prizes, and Gallus’ pizza research definitely fits the criteria.

Video of The 29th First Annual Ig Nobel Prize Ceremony (2019)

The award ceremony, which took place at Harvard University’s Sanders Theater and drew 1,100 spectators, was full of applause as Silvano Gallus accepted his award. “we found that people who regularly consumed pizza had a decreased risk of digestive cancer and myocardial infarction,” Gallus said during his speech. Thanks to this research, the world can now consume mass amounts of Italian pizza.

