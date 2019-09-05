New Study Claims Loch Ness Monster Is Most Likely A Giant Eel

One of the world’s greatest mysteries may have finally been answered. For years, the world has obsessed over the mythological being known as the Loch Ness Monster. While many have claimed to have spotted the sea monster, known affectionately as Nessie, scientists now claim it is most likely a giant eel.

New study says Loch Ness monster legend may have been a giant eel. https://t.co/RvLbVQ5l70 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 5, 2019

On Thursday, a group of international scientists claimed after research, they found no evidence of the giant creature living in Loch Ness, Scotland. In order to research the famous lake, the scientists compiled genetic profiles of all the living creatures in the lake, and discovered no evidence of the Loch Ness Monster.

Scientists are saying that the Loch Ness Monster might actually just be a giant eel. Well, if that’s the case, then how do they explain this footage, eh? EH? pic.twitter.com/gYxD4KSGsm — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 5, 2019

Spotted the Loch Ness Monster in Pittencrieff Park on my lunch break - definitely not a giant eel...! pic.twitter.com/SG6OI9iX7W — Rachel Heydecker (@Rachel_CUKT) September 5, 2019

I’ve been in bed since I woke up cause I know that when I get up I’ll have to live in a world where the Loch Ness monster is believed to be an eel — nessie enthusiast (@ellie_daisy_) September 5, 2019

According to Professor Neil Gemmell of the University of Otago, New Zealand, “We have no definitive evidence of a monster.” The team of scientists, led by Gemmell, studied the genetic DNA from over 250 samples of water from the lake in Loch Ness. While these scientist believe they have proven the loch Ness monster doesn’t exist, they did say what people were claiming to see was most likely a giant eel. While many Nessie fans were upset by the news, most refused to believe science, and say they will continue searching for the mysterious creature.

Via NBC News