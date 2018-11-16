Science Finds Men With Beards More Attractive Than Those Who Are Clean-Shaven

A new study has found that it if you’re looking for a date, you might want to grow that facial hair out.

Researchers photographed male subjects clean-shaven, five days after shaving, and the four weeks without shaving. Around 8,500 women were asked to rate the men based on their attractiveness as a long-term romantic partner. Heavy stubble and full beards were voted the most attractive, with completely clean-shaven coming in dead last.

The findings, published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology, read, “Beards consistently render men with an older, more masculine, socially dominant and aggressive appearance. Beards may be more attractive to women when considering long‐term than short‐term relationships as they indicate a male’s ability to successfully compete socially with other males for resources.”

Ladies, do you agree?

Via Yahoo!