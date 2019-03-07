“School Of Rock” Actor And Guitarist Arrested For Felony Guitar Theft

Joey Gaydos Jr. is an actor and musician best known for his work as “Zack Mooneyham” in the 2003 film School of Rock.

The now 27-year-old, however, is facing four different felony charges for larceny and grand theft after he was caught stealing multiple guitars from stores across the state of Florida.

Video of 27 y/o School of Rock Actor Joey Gaydos Jr Caught STEALING GUITARS!!

Gaydos Jr. has been busted four times over the past five weeks for stealing guitars and an amplifier, and in turn selling them at pawn shops. He was able to successfully swipe an $800 Les Paul Epiphone Prophecy, a $700 Fender Strat, and a $1900 Gibson Les Paul gold top, and tried stealing an amp on this latest go-around.

Gaydos Jr. told police his current battle with drugs forced him to steal the guitars. He entered a plea of “not guilty” for the guitars, and has yet to give a plea for the amp.

Via Consequence of Sound