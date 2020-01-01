‘School House Rock’ Singer Jack Sheldon Passes Away

Master jazz trumpeter and singer, Jack Sheldon has passed away last Friday.

Sheldon was best known as Merv Griffin’s sidekick and music director on ‘The Merv Griffin Show’ which ran for 18 years.

He later lent his voice to the children's show ‘School House Rock’. Sheldon’s vocals can be heard in, “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction.” He even provided the vocals for the parodies on both the ‘Simpsons’ and ‘Family Guy’.

Sister of Sheldon’s friend and manager Cynthia Jimenez announced the sad news on the musician’s Facebook page.

“To all Jack Sheldon fans, on behalf of my sister Dianne Jimenez [his longtime manager], sadly, Jack passed away on December 27. May he rest in peace with all the Jazz Cats in heaven!”

No cause of death has been given at this time, Jack Sheldon was 88-years-old.

Via: Variety