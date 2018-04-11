School District To Arm Its 500 Teachers With Baseball Bats

The Millcreek School district in Pennsylvania is certainly taking an interesting approach in the name of safety for its staff and students.

The district has decided to arm its 500 teachers with baseball bats, first and foremost as a "symbolic" measure for safety, but could definitely be used as a "last resort" to take down a potential threat. The 16-inch bats were issued to teachers following an in-service training day on how to respond to threats to the school, including potential shooters. Millcreek Education Association president Jon Cacchione said of the decision to arm the teachers with bats, "This is a tool to have in the event we have nothing else. Part of the formula now, is to fight back, and so I think the bats that were provided for the staff were symbolic of that."

Video of Pennsylvania school district arms teachers with baseball bats

Millcreek School District Superintendent William Hall said this is only one of several initiatives the district is undertaking to ensure safety. A survey found that Millcreek residents would be in favor of arming teachers with guns should it become legal in Pennsylvania, but the district has no plans of implementing that action anytime soon.

It cost the school district about $1,800 to purchase the bats.

Via Erie News Now