Bus Driver Arrested For Allowing Three Students To Drive Bus

A bus driver in Indiana was arrested after she allegedly let three different students handle the controls of her vehicle on their way home from school.

Honestly, there doesn't appear to be anything "alleged" from our viewpoint, because video was posted to social media! 27-year-old Joandrea McAtee is being charged with felony neglect of a dependent after she let an 11, 13, and 17-year-old drive her bus. Video clearly shows McAtee hovering over a child steering the wheel as she says, "Don't you tell no other adults."

Wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, Boone grove bus driver let’s a middle schooler drive, middle schooler drive. pic.twitter.com/IdF4zRkhRG — Casey✨ (@_caseyweber) September 21, 2018

welcome to Boone grove where we let 6th graders drive a bus with children on it. pic.twitter.com/gQRzWUrDPg — brianna lavin (@breelavin24) September 21, 2018

After the videos made the rounds, McAtee was quickly let go from her position. Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds said in a statement, "The students and parents that immediately came forward with this information should be commended for doing exactly what we teach, which is see something, say something. An investigation was immediately started and no one was injured or harmed. The sheriff’'s office and the Porter Township School Corp. take safety and security of every student seriously and every parent must understand that this case will be investigated thoroughly."

First Student, the company that operates the buses for the county stated their incredible "disappointment" in McAtee. They too said in a statement, "There is nothing more important than the safety of the students we transport. Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and totally at odds with what we stand for as a company. The driver has been terminated. We have a zero-tolerance policy for employees whose actions may harm or put others at risk."

Via AJC