School Bans Talking In Between Classes And During Lunch To Keep The Children "Calm"

A secondary school in London has banned students from talking in the hallways in between classes, in order to keep the children "calm."

Students at the Ninestiles school in Acocks Green, Birmingham are now expected to move about the hallways in complete silence when they return to classes from a short fall break. Parents received letter from the school informing them of their decision that read, "We know that behavior is already of a high standard but we want and expect more from our learners, and so from Monday 5th November students will move around the building in silence during change over times. This will ensure students arrive calmly and ready to learn and staff can give out any information they need to swiftly and easily."

Students are to remain silent "to and from assembly, at lesson changeover and towards communal areas at break and lunch." However, they will be permitted to talk in designated areas during specified break times and lunch.

If students do not follow the new procedures, they will be punished with, initially, 20-minute detention, followed by a series of escalating punishments thereafter. Of course, some students and parents are appalled with the decision, calling the school a "prison" rather than a "place of learning," though acting co-headteachers Alex Hughes and Andrea Stephens defend the policy.

They say, "Ninestiles is committed to the highest standards of behavior and we know that students arriving to lessons ready to learn can be further supported by doing so in silence at certain points in the day. This is already an expectation for arrival at exams and during fire drills and, as such, is simply an extension of that code of behavior. We will review this change at the end of Term 2 and the views of our students, parents and carers will be welcomed as part of that process."

The policy will be reviewed at the end of the autumn term.

