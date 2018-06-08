Saudi Arabia Hosts Model-Less Fashion Show; Dresses Attached To Drones Gliding Down Runway

A fashion show was recently held in Saudi Arabia.

Not that noteworthy, except when you think of the country's rather strict laws regarding decency especially when it comes to women's clothing. So how do you work around such strict regulations while trying to show off fancy dresses from Dolce and Gabbana.

Duh...drones!

The lovely dresses were attached to some equally lovely drones, and they glided up and down the runway and it looks HILARIOUS. It looks like a fashion show for ghosts!

Fashion shows in Ramadan be like.. pic.twitter.com/4jrTcPQjWF — عُمر (@OmarImranTweets) June 6, 2018

عرض أزياء في السعودية.. كانه فيلم اشباح pic.twitter.com/ur0bfCgoBJ — واحد oNe (@wa7d_riyadh) June 7, 2018

While many have ridiculed the show online, there has been some support, with a few praising the absence of women as liberating them from "prancing around in frocks and allowing them do to better things with their time."

Either way it still looks funny!

Via The New Arab