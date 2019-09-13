Saturday Night Live Welcomes Three New Cast Members For The 45th Season

The 45th season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ is set to premiere at the end of this month, but already some major changes to the show have been announced. While many fans are upset over the exits of Leslie Jones and Alec Baldwin, the show has announced three new cast members for the upcoming season. Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang are the latest comics looking to launch their careers as many others have on SNL throughout the years.

Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang have some big shoes to fill, as fan favorites Leslie Jones, and of course the reoccurring Alec Baldwin cameos, will no longer be a part of the weekly show. However, both Fineman and Gillis have experience from the Just for Laughs comedy festival, and Yang was a writer on ‘Saturday Night Live’ last season.

Bowen Yang will also be the show’s first Asian-American cast member. With all the new changes there is plenty to look forward to in this new season. Not only will there be new faces to fall in love with, but the biggest news from the show is the return of Eddie Murphy as host in December. There’s plenty to look forward to, as the 45th season of SNL will premiere on NBC on September 28th.

