Samsung Unveils Massive 219-Inch Television Called "The Wall"

At this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Samsung unveiled the most important creation in their company's entire 80 year history.

Dubbed "The Wall," Samsung unveiled their massive, salivation-inducing 219-inch television set.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZJlutcjrbo

The screen has 8k resolution, which means it has four times the linear resolution as full HD. The TV also uses MicroLED technology, as manufactures continue to improve and build upon LED technology.

Samsung calls its new 219-inch TV ‘The Wall’ https://t.co/bpTtt4lz87 pic.twitter.com/2sVt0m7uif — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 11, 2019

Samsung will begin selling 75-inch versions of "The Wall," all of which include a modular ability to add additional screens to create the behemoth 219-inch.

Via ABC Action News