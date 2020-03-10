Sammy Hagar Is Working On A Las Vegas Residency For This Summer

In recent years, Las Vegas has seemingly made a musical transition from pop music to classic rock. With a number of iconic bands already in Vegas holding residencies, it appears Sammy Hagar is next in line to head to the desert. It is being reported that the Red Rocker is currently working on a plan for his Summer Las Vegas residency, and he wants to format it like his infamous birthday parties at his Cabo Wabo Cantina.

Expected to begin in June, Sammy Hagar will perform once a month at the “Celestia" tent inside the STRAT Hotel. "I want to create the ultimate environment where I can throw the ultimate party, like I have done in Cabo for 30 years for my birthday, but at another time of year here in Las Vegas, which is really the party capital of the world," said Hagar.

Hagar has already begun inviting guests to appear on stage with him in Las Vegas including; Rick Springfield, Billy Idol, Neal Schon, Vince Neil and members of REO Speedwagon. This Vegas residency will not conflict with Hagar’s upcoming summer tour with The Circle. It appears the Red Rocker is gearing up for one busy summer.

Via Blabbermouth