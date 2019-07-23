Sammy Hagar Criticizes David Lee Roth’s “Stupid” Stance Regarding “Van Hagar” Era

July 23, 2019
JT
JT
Sammy Hagar, Van Halen, Singing, Outdoors, Sunglasses, Texas Motor Speedway, 2015

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Music News
Shows

The “Van Hagar” era of Van Halen lasted from 1985 to 1996, and again from 2003 to 2005.

Disputes within the band led to David Lee Roth leaving Van Halen to pursue a solo career, after which he was soon replaced by former Montrose singer, Sammy Hagar.  The Hagar era of the band was met with great success, that is of course if you ask anyone but David Lee Roth.

Hagar responded to comments about a rift between him and Roth, saying that their supposed “rivalry” wasn’t even a “blip on [his] radar.”  Hagar told Planet Rock Magazine, “I don't respect Dave's artistry, but I do think he's clever and a great showman and what he did with Van Halen in the early days was fantastic. Van Halen couldn't have made it without him.  God bless Dave, but he refuses to acknowledge that Van Halen with me was even more successful than Van Halen with him, and that's very stupid of him.  That'd be like me not acknowledging what he did for the band before I joined: that would be stupid wouldn't it?”

Via antiMusic

Tags: 
Sammy Hagar
David Lee Roth
Van Halen
Van Hagar
Rivalry
feud
Music

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes