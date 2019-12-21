Viral Sensation, Salt Bae, Says His Dallas Restaurant Is Opening “Very Soon”

There are plenty of great places to eat throughout DFW, especially when it comes to steakhouses. Still, one Instagram super star has decided to try and see if his brand of steakhouses can make it in the lone star state. Viral sensation, Salt Bae, who rose to fame with his interesting salt sprinkling technique, recently said the Dallas location of his steakhouse will be opening “very soon.”

IG icon Salt Bae's Dallas steakhouse is super close https://t.co/aXk6zxFCvO — Eater Dallas (@EaterDallas) December 20, 2019

Instagram star Nusret Gokce, famously known as “Salt Bae,” has turned his viral success into a chain of Turkish steakhouses. Nusr-Et’s first location was in Gokce’s native Turkey, and since has expanded to New York and Miami. Now, “Salt Bae” has said more locations will be “coming very soon” in Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Dallas.

The Dallas location of Nusr-Et was first reported in 2018, when Gokce purchased the fancy high-rise building at 1900 Pearl Street in the Dallas Arts District. Since then, it seems there have been delays as a “help wanted” ad previously appeared on Facebook, claiming they expected to be open in the summer of 2019. Still, with the restaurant seemingly moving forward, salt will soon be sprinkled all over DFW.

