Raw Turkey Salmonella Outbreak Is Getting Worse

With symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, this isn't something you want to mess with.

Those are just some of the effects of salmonella illness: which can cause the average person to be sick for 4-7 days.

Unfortunately, 63 people have been infected with salmonella that's been linked to raw turkey products. The outbreak began at the end of 2017. Even more alarming, in 41 states there have been 279 reported cases of salmonella linked to raw turkey since the end of last year: with one death (in California) and 107 people hospitalized. The Center for Disease Control still can't find the origin for the outbreak.

Straight from the CDC's website, here's what's been recalled (and when it was recalled: note the pet food, too):

On January 28, 2019, Woody’s Pet Food Deli in Minnesota recalled raw turkey pet food. The recalled product was sold in 5-pound plastic containers labeled “Woody’s Pet Food Deli Raw Free Range Turkey” and was sold in Minnesota.

On December 21, 2018, Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC, in Faribault, Minnesota recalled approximately 164,210 pounds of raw ground turkey products. The recalled ground turkey was sold in 1-pound, 2.5-pound and 3-pound packages labeled with establishment number “P-579”. This is found on the side of the product tray package.

On November 15, 2018, Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC, in Barron, Wisconsin recalled approximately 147,276 pounds of raw ground turkey products. The recalled ground turkey was sold in one-pound packages labeled with establishment number “P-190”. This is found inside the USDA mark of inspection.

On February 5, 2018, Raws for Paws of Minneapolis, MN recalled approximately 4,000 pounds of its 5 pounds and 1 pound chubs of Ground Turkey Pet Food.

As with any raw meat, make sure you wash your hands before and after you handle it, and cook it thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165-degrees: this should kill any unwanted organisms.

Source: CNN

