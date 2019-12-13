[Video] Group Of Salmon Farmers Go Viral For Breaking Up A Fight Between An Octopus And Bald Eagle

Wildlife can be pretty terrifying sometimes, so when someone tries to break up a fight in the animal kingdom, they have to be pretty brave. However, while animal fights are a part of nature, no one saw this latest viral tussle coming. A group of salmon farmers are getting praise online after they successfully broke up a fight between an octopus and a bald eagle.

Video of Saving an eagle from an octopus

The team of salmon farmers was working off of the northwest tip of Canada's Vancouver Island when they spotted an octopus tangled around a bald eagle. According to salmon farmer John Ilett, the team heard screeching and splashing when they noticed “a full-sized eagle submerged in the water with a big giant octopus in the water trying to drag it down." The group wasn’t sure if they should intervene, so they waited about five minutes before deciding to help the drowning bald eagle.

“We weren't sure if we should interfere because it is mother nature, survival of the fittest, but it was heart wrenching -- to see this octopus was trying to drown this eagle," said Ilett. Using a pole with a small hook on the end, the group was able to free the bald eagle, and allow the animals to go their separate ways. Though many were happy the animals left unharmed, some online were just hoping to see the epic battle between bald eagle and octopus.

Via CNN