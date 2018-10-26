"Sabrina The Teenage Witch" Cast Reunites To Wish Luck To Cast Of Netflix Reboot

Sabrina the Teenage Witch ran for seven seasons on ABC and The WB from 1996 to 2003.

Yesterday, the original cast members reunited one more time to wish the best of luck to the cast of the Sabrina reboot, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Melissa Joan Hart, Nate Richert, Beth Broderick, and Caroline Rhea gathered to record a special video message to Kiernan Skipka, Ross Lynch, and the rest of the cast of the Netflix series.

The Netflix series, based on the original comic series, and the brainchild of Riverdale creator and Archie Comics chief Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, premieres on Netflix today!

Via People